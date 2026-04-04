Exclusive — Lara Trump: Democrats Offer No Solutions, Only to Seize Power and Impeach

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” “The Right View” host Lara Trump talked about Democrats.

Trump said, “I do think the Democrats have a problem, though, as I just said, because they don’t really have any solution to any of America’s problems. You know, they’re right now going to try to capitalize.”

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