Watch: Trump Saying Robert De Niro Suffers from TDS Sends Actor over the Edge

Robert De Niro reacted to President Donald Trump saying the actor has Trump Derangement Syndrome by insisting that claim is “nonsense” before calling the president “damaged.”

“What do you say to Trump and his allies who are saying you have the TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome?” political correspondent Nicholas Ballasy asked De Niro, to which the Raging Bull star replied, “Nonsense.”

De Niro went on to say, “People don’t like him for a reason, of all the terrible things he’s done.”

“If he did nice things — he had the chance, he became president, to do nice things, not hateful, retribution, just outright mean things — if he did nice things, people would love him,” the Casino actor added. “But he’s got a problem. He’s damaged.”

After being asked what his “main criticism” is of President Trump, De Niro responded, “Everything.”

The Meet the Parents star then paused briefly, seemingly about to elaborate on his answer, but only added, “Everything that we all know now,” failing to offer any additional insight on the reasons for his extreme views.

Notably, De Niro has called the president “a piece of shit,” a “nasty little bitch,” and an “enemy” of the United States, as well as someone he would like to “punch” in “the face.”

The Cape Fear actor was in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, sitting in on arguments by the U.S. Supreme Court about birthright citizenship.

After being asked for his opinion on how he felt the arguments went, De Niro replied, “I’m not sure, because I could hear, but not hear. It’s complicated. So, I can’t say.”

The 82-year-old also dismissed the Trump administration’s argument on birthright citizenship — that children born to parents who are in the country illegally are not U.S. citizens — as a way for Republicans to “get rid of people they don’t want.”

“It’s that simple,” De Niro insisted.