Fitness Influencer Jillian Michaels Says ‘True Sociopath’ Gavin Newsom Has Been the Downfall of California

Celebrity fitness guru Jillian Michaels says “true sociopath” Gavin Newsom has been the downfall of California. “He’s the quintessential politician” who “panders to everyone,” she said.

“It’s the state with the highest cost of living. Highest gas prices, highest income tax, the highest housing, highest rent, highest everything. And people get nothing for the money they’re paying,” Michaels — who left California in 2021 — told the California Post.

The health and wellness expert went on to say that Democrat Governor Newsom “panders to everyone.”

“He’ll go sit with Ben Shapiro and tell him that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn’t the Gestapo, and then he will go to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and tell everybody ICE is the Gestapo,” she said.

“He tries to be something to everyone, which is just shows you how totally inauthentic the guy is,” Michaels added. “He’s the quintessential politician. He is a true sociopath.”

The 52-year-old also noted she is furious about last year’s Los Angeles wildfires — and slammed Newsom’s decision last October to veto legislation which was intended to enhance wildfire prevention through stricter, updated, and proactive forest management planning.

“Billions are lost or mismanaged,” Michaels said. “The state burns down every five seconds and it’s absolutely manageable. And yet, everything is done wrong — but it’s so obvious how to fix it.”

“You should have not vetoed the bill for forestry management,” she added.

The fitness guru also accused Newsom of failing to stop China from buying land in California, recalling how in 2022, he vetoed a bill that would have prohibited foreign governments from purchasing, acquiring, or leasing agricultural land in the state.

“This is what I mean when I tell you he is far and away, in my opinion, more corrupt than any mayor, than any governor I have ever experienced in my lifetime,” she said.

“And even when you look at his relationship with China, go back to when he was the mayor of San Francisco,” Michael added. “They would clear out the red tape for these guys to do what they wanted.”

Michaels, who now lives in Wyoming with her wife, fashion designer DeShanna Marie Minuto, and her children — 15-year-old adopted daughter Lukensia, and 13-year-old son Phoenix from Minuto’s former relationship — said she considers herself center-right, and voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 as a “lesser evil.”

Left-wing politics have gotten “out of control” in California, the celebrity fitness trainer and TV personality asserted, adding, “It’s not working — the homeless problem only continues to grow. Billions are lost or mismanaged.”

Michaels also noted that she supports U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his overhaul of nutrition policy in the United States.

“Whether you like him or not, the reality is the food pyramid shift is not about telling you and I what to eat. It’s about redirecting the subsidy flows,” the health expert said, referring to Kennedy Jr.’s decision to end subsidies for junk food and sugary drinks through federal programs.