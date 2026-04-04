Nick Saban, Other Athletic Leaders Laud Trump’s College Sports Executive Order

Athletic leaders are lauding President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at college sports reform, including limiting athletes’ years of eligibility and the number of times they can transfer before facing a penalty.

Trump signed the order, Urgent National Action to Save College Sport, on Friday. The order directs that students are eligible to play within a maximum five-year window, “with limited exceptions for military service, missionary service, and other periods of absence from participation that are in the public interest.”

It also allows for a student-athlete to transfer once during “the five-year period with immediate playing eligibility, and one additional such time if the student-athlete obtains a four-year degree.”

In a statement obtained by Breitbart News, legendary former Alabama and Louisiana State University football head coach Nick Saban commended Trump’s order.

“President Trump’s executive order today is a critical step towards restoring stability in college sports. I thank the President for his leadership on this important issue, as ensuring the long term health of college athletics should be in the interest of all Americans,” Saban said.

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) President Chaerlie Baker noted the order also reinforces scholarship protections, guaranteed health care coverage, and mental health services.

“The NCAA has modernized college sports to deliver more benefits for student-athletes, and the Executive Order reinforces many of our mandatory protections — including guaranteed health care coverage, mental health services, and scholarship protections,” Baker said.

“This action is a significant step forward, and we appreciate the Administration’s interest and attention to these issues,” Baker added. “Stabilizing college athletics for student-athletes still requires a permanent, bipartisan federal legislative solution, so we look forward to continuing to work alongside the Administration and Congress to enact targeted legislation with the support of student-athlete leaders from all three divisions.”

Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), said the order brings “clarity” to ensure that colleges and universities compete under similar policies.

“The establishment and enforcement of consistent national standards for college athletics remains a top priority, and President Trump’s Executive Order provides important clarity to help ensure all programs operate under comparable policies,” Sankey said. “We are grateful for the President’s leadership and the continued, bipartisan engagement of members of the House and Senate on these key issues.”

“We support House of Representatives approval of the SCORE Act and meaningful Senate consideration of similar legislation to preserve academic opportunity for student-athletes and the long-term future of college sports,” he added.

Commissioners of other top conferences voiced their support for the order as well.

“The Big Ten Conference would like to thank President Trump for his leadership and continuing efforts to protect college athletics and joins him in urging Congress to quickly pass legislation addressing the critical issues undermining its long-term stability,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Pettiti said in a statement. “Consistent with President Trump’s executive order, the bipartisan SCORE Act thoughtfully addresses name, image, and likeness for student-athletes, protecting academic and athletic opportunities provided through women’s and Olympic sports programs, and expands resources to support student-athletes on and off the field. We will continue to work with a broad coalition of college sports stakeholders and members of Congress to enact this legislation.”

“Federal action is essential to protect the future of college athletics, and on behalf of the Big 12 we appreciate President Trump’s commitment to advancing a solution,” Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “To build on this momentum and provide long-term clarity and stability, Congress must now act. The bipartisan SCORE Act offers a comprehensive framework for many of the issues facing our industry and I look forward to continue working with President Trump and Congress to enact meaningful reforms.”

“We deeply thank President Trump and his administration’s ongoing commitment to protecting college athletics by issuing today’s Executive Order,” said Jim Phillips, the commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). “Following the White House‘s College Sports Roundtable there continues to be significant momentum to preserve the athletic and academic opportunities for the next generation of student-athletes, and we appreciate the efforts. We remain optimistic that the SCORE Act, which would provide stability to college sports, will pass the House of Representatives in the near future.”