Dem Rep. Dean on Downed Jet: Trump’s Rhetoric Seemed Like It Would ‘Incite Such an Attack’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) commented on an F-15 being shot down over Iran by saying that the way President Donald Trump “bloviated and bragged about the destruction of Iran’s ability to compete in this war…seemed like he was just going to incite such an attack on our military.”

Dean said, “On Iran and about foreign affairs, we have not gotten an update. I am reliant upon all of you and the reporting that you have. I depend upon and count on the excellence of our military, but I decry what the President did this week in his speech before the nation, in the way he bloviated and bragged about the destruction of Iran’s ability to compete in this war. To me, it seemed like he was just going to incite such an attack on our military. So, I pray for the safe return of the other pilot of the F-15, and I pray for a swift end to this war that is a war of the president’s making.”

She continued, “This President is going to be known for rubble, from the East Wing to the Middle East, and people buried in the rubble. If you take a look at the reporting in Tehran and the civilians there, a couple thousand are already dead as a result of this war, and others are just huddling in a ten-million-person city, trying to avoid the rubble.”

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