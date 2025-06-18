The flagpoles that President Donald Trump gifted to the White House have officially gone up on the White House lawn.

Video shows a construction crew on the premises, with a large white flagpole standing proud.

“One of the two new American Flagpoles — paid for by President Trump — is officially in the ground on the South Lawn of the White House,” Rapid Response 47 wrote.

Trump first previewed the move back in April and again in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns,” Trump wrote, emphasizing that it is a “GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”

“The digging and placement of the poles will begin at 7:30 A.M. EST, tomorrow morning. Flags will be raised at approximately 11 A.M. EST,” he continued, noting that the poles are the “most magnificent” and “tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality.”

“Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!” he exclaimed.

Video also shows Trump shaking hands with the workers and thanking them for their work on the project.

“The White House opened abut 1800 … And I’ve always said, why doesn’t it have a flag pole from the grass? … They have a little one on top. Very little one. This is about the largest you’ll ever see, and it’s tapered. It’s a quality that you guys rarely get to even put up. They do that for a living. They’re incredible people,” Trump said.

“I don’t know them, but I love them, and I would bet that they all voted for Trump. I mean, I don’t know for a fact, but I think so. But we’re about to lift it,” he said, noting that one was also going up on the other side.

“So we’ll have one on this side of the building. We’ll have one on that side of the building, properly placed. In this case, we had a lot of choices. Putting it on that hill, putting it different places. It’s such a beautiful pole,” he continued.