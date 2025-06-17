President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will be “putting up two beautiful” flagpoles on the north and south White House lawns.

The president made his announcement from his Truth Social account, classifying the flagpoles as a “gift” from him.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns,” he wrote. “It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”

“The digging and placement of the poles will begin at 7:30 A.M. EST, tomorrow morning. Flags will be raised at approximately 11 A.M. EST. These are the most magnificent poles made,” he added. “They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!”

President Trump previously said in April that the two flagpoles would be paid for by himself as a personal gift to the White House.

“They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years,” Trump told reporters at the time. “It was something I’ve often said, ‘they don’t have a flag pole.’”

According to ABC News, the White House “features one flagpole atop its roof which flies the American flag 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Since 2019, the POW/MIA flag has also flown over the White House.”

“While the president of the United States has his own flag, depicting an eagle against a dark blue field, it does not fly over the White House. Presidents have some authority over which flags are displayed at the White House,” it added.

The president is installing new flagpoles just days after American Flag Day, which the president’s opponents used as a day for massive protests against his administration.

“Flag Day was first celebrated in the late 1800s by educators around the U.S., according to the National Constitution Center, and in May 1916, President Woodrow Wilson declared that June 14 would be forever known as the day of the flag,” noted USA Today.

