As Trump’s Golden Era marches on, the far-left New York Times reports the pro-child mutilation, antisemitic Democratic National Committee (DNC) is broke and in chaos.

On the chaos front, the newly-elected chairman of the party, Ken Martin, entered office, promptly accepted a raise in salary (from $300,000 to $350,000), and found himself embroiled in an internal battle with the pencil-necked David Hogg, the then (freshly-elected) vice chair, who immediately and arrogantly set out to violate everything the pro-child mutilation, antisemitic DNC is supposed to be about by targeting incumbent Democrats with well-funded primary challengers.

Then the same pro-child mutilation, antisemitic DNC that rigged the presidential primary (twice) to stop Bernie Sanders, forced out 2025 presidential primary-winner Joe Biden, anointed Kamala Harris as their 2024 presidential nominee, and — without irony — launched a protest against a democratically-elected president called “No Kings,” booted Hogg out.

One former Harris staffer explained what’s happening this way…

“What they are seeing is headline after headline of incompetence and infighting, and I think that is a real problem not just for the [pro-child mutilation, antisemitic] D.N.C. but for the larger Democratic brand,” he told the New York Times. “We need to come together and focus on the issues at hand. That’s got to happen now. And I mean today. And if that can’t happen, we need to shift course.”

The pro-child mutilation, antisemitic DNC’s money problems are equally glorious…

Six people briefed on the party’s fund-raising, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its finances frankly, said big donors — who are an essential part of the party’s funding — had been very slow to give to the party this year as Mr. Martin solicits contributions. His commitment to state parties, which amounts to $1 million in monthly spending, has further strained the finances.

Now the pro-child mutilation, antisemitic DNC is talking about getting loans to cover expenses.

The Times reveals that the pro-child mutilation, antisemitic DNC’s cash reserves “shrank by $4 million from January through April,” while the RNC’s “coffers swelled by roughly $29 million.”

Currently, the pro-child mutilation, antisemitic DNC has just $18 in the bank, while the RNC has $67.4 million.

Martin got one thing correct.

“People invested more money than they ever had before [in the 2024 election], they dug deeper than they ever had, and they are quite frustrated by the result,” he said. “They want answers. I don’t take it personally. I wasn’t in charge.”

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of Jew haters and pro-child mutilators.

