Trump Extends TikTok Ban Deadline for Third Time

President Donald Trump extended the TikTok ban deadline Thursday for a third time, allowing the app to continue operating in the United States for an additional 90 days.

Trump published the executive order on his Truth Social account around midday. The new deadline for the ban, which stems from legislation signed by then-President Joe Biden, is September 19, 2025.

Chinese parent company ByteDance owns the social media giant, and the legislation signed by Biden in April 2024 gave ByteDance nine months to either sell its stake in TikTok or face a ban on the app in America. Trump put a 75-day pause on the law upon taking office and implemented a second pause in April that was set to expire on Thursday so that a deal could be worked on.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday he would likely extend the deadline and expressed optimism a sale could materialize, though it would require China’s approval, as Breitbart News noted.

“Probably have to get China approval but I think we’ll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it,” he said.

WATCH — “I Like TikTok” Trump Announces His Plan That Will Save TikTok for Americans:

Trump has floated several ideas for the future of TikTok if a potential sale materialized, including putting it in America’s forthcoming sovereign wealth fund, as he said in February:

We’re going to be doing something, perhaps with TikTok and perhaps not. If we make the right deal, we’ll do it. Otherwise, we won’t. But I have the right to do that, and we might put that in the sovereign wealth fund, whatever we make, or if we do a partnership with very wealthy people. A lot of options. But we could put that as an example in the fund. And we have a lot of other things that we could put in the fund.

Trump also said in January that he would be open to Oracle CTO Larry Ellison purchasing the company during the announcement of the Stargate project.

“The deal, I think, is this, and I’ve met with owners of TikTok, the big owners: It’s worthless if it doesn’t get a permit… The whole thing is worthless. With a permit, it’s worth, like, a trillion dollars,” Trump said at the time.

“So, what I’m thinking about saying to somebody is, ‘Buy it and give half to the United States of America, half, and we’ll give you the permit,'” Trump added. “And they’ll have a great partner, the United States.”