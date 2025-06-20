‘You Are a Wolf Pretending to Be a Diplomat’: Israel’s UN Envoy Slams Iranian Counterpart, Vows ‘We Will Not Stop’

Israeli envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon accused his Iranian counterpart of “playing victim” after Tehran requested an emergency Security Council session to halt Israeli strikes on Iran, calling him “a wolf pretending to be a diplomat,” declaring “we are done pretending otherwise,” and vowing that Israel would not stop its attacks until Iran’s nuclear threat is dismantled.

Speaking Friday before the UN Security Council, Danon issued a blistering rebuke of Iran’s conduct, accusing the regime of orchestrating global terrorism while seeking sympathy on the international stage.

“How dare you ask the international community to shield you from the consequences of your own genocidal agenda?” Danon said, addressing Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani directly. “For years, your Supreme Leader has openly called for the destruction of Israel and the United States… These statements are your regime’s policies.”

Danon referenced multiple Iranian attacks and plots, including alleged assassination attempts targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as operations against Jewish communities worldwide.

“Now—with innocent blood still dripping from your hands—you come here asking for sympathy,” Danon charged. “You demand protection from this council while plotting the extermination of my people.” He then dismissed Tehran’s appeals as cynical and insincere. “It’s enough. Enough with the performances. Enough with the theater.”

The Israeli envoy then asked, “How can this council allow the representative of a regime that funds, arms, and orchestrates terror across the world to come here and play victim?”

“It’s like a wolf complaining when the shepherd fights back to protect his flock,” Danon exclaimed, as he urged the assembly to “put an end to this charade once and for all.”

The Israeli ambassador then excoriated his counterpart directly, stating: “You are not a victim. You are not even a diplomat — you are a wolf pretending to be a diplomat. And we are done pretending otherwise.”

The Israeli diplomat then pointed to Wednesday’s ballistic missile strike by Iran on Israel’s Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, calling it a deliberate war crime. “This hospital serves over one million people—Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, Bedouin,” Danon said. “Iran hit it on purpose. There were no military bases around. No mistakes. This was a calculated attempt to murder the most vulnerable.”

He warned that Iran’s rapidly advancing missile capabilities already threaten Europe and could soon reach the U.S. East Coast.

“Iran is not just building the capability—it is using it,” Danon told the Council. “We will never allow those capabilities to go nuclear.”

In one of the speech’s most pointed moments, Danon condemned the double standard he said Israel faces: “While some here raise their voices when Israel strikes a ballistic missile site, they fall silent when Iran strikes a surgical ward.”

Echoing German Chancellor Mertz, he argued Israel’s actions are not just self-defense, but a stand for the world: “We are holding the line between civilization and genocidal jihadist imperialism.”

Danon concluded with a warning: “This is not just Israel’s fight. It is the world’s fight. And if no one else will fight it—we will.”