House Democrats are throwing a collective fit after Speaker Mike Johnson declined to hang their long-demanded January 6 plaque in the Capitol, leaving them to paper the halls with replicas in protest.

On Sunday evening, House Judiciary Dems posted on X:

Congress passed a law to place a plaque in the Capitol honoring the officers who protected the transfer of power, Members of Congress and VP Pence on January 6. The plaque is complete and long overdue for display. But Speaker Johnson is leaving it in a dark closet rather than honor those who protected him on that day. That’s why @RepRaskin and @HouseDemocrats are placing replicas outside their doors until the official plaque is displayed in the Capitol where it belongs.

The video shows Rep. Raskin (D-MD) with a “replica” of the plaque Congress voted to install by March 15, 2023. He says, “It’s now two years overdue. “

He says the plaque “honors the sacrifice and the valor, the commitment of the police officers who,” he claims, “saved us—the members of the House and Senate, who saved the vice president, who saved American democracy from a violent effort to overturn the presidential election, which, of course, Joe Biden had won by more than 7 million votes, 306 to 232 in the Electoral College.”

Raskin complains, “Speaker Johnson refuses to put it up. He’s consistently refused to put it up.”

“With Joe Morelle, who’s the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, Jim McGovern, who’s the ranking member of the House Rules Committee,” he continued, “we’ve sent a letter to all of our colleagues saying, put this up until Speaker Johnson complies with the law.”

Raskin added, “And there should be nothing controversial about this, and people should stop trying to rewrite the history of what happened on January 6.”

He went on to justify the move by pointing to Republican reactions in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. “Here’s what Marco Rubio said at the time, ‘There’s nothing patriotic about what’s occurring on Capitol Hill. This is third-world-style, anti-American anarchy.’

“Here’s what my colleague, Chip Roy said at the time, ‘Today, the people’s House was attacked, which is an attack on t”he Republic itself. There’s no excuse for it. A woman died. And people need to go to jail. And the President never should have spun up certain Americans to believe something that simply cannot be.’

“Here’s Mitch McConnel: ‘There’s no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,’ calling it a disgraceful dereliction of duty.”