President Donald Trump believes Iran has “gotten it all out of their ‘system'” after a “weak” retaliatory attack on the significant U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar, which caused “hardly any damage” and left no Americans or Qataris injured or dead.

Trump took to Truth Social to update Americans on the Iranian response to the United States’ successful strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, on Saturday, and to call for peace in the region moving forward:

Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.

Trump emphasized that there were no Americans harmed and thanked Iran for ample notice before the strikes.

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump wrote.

He encouraged both Iran and Israel to pursue “Peace and Harmony” in the Middle East.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

In a secondary post, Trump emphasized that no Qataris were injured in the attack either:

I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

He followed up with a third post, saying, “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!”

