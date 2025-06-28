Vice President JD Vance trolled the overwhelmingly leftist base on Bluesky and noted that the recently signed peace treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda was “truly historic.”

In a thread on Bluesky, Vance pointed out that the war between the DRC and the Republic of Rwanda “has killed more than any since World War 2.” Vance’s post came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the foreign ministers of the two countries sign “an agreement to end the decades-long fighting in the region” on Friday.

“The peace treaty signing yesterday between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda was truly historic,” Vance wrote in a post. “That war has killed more than any since World War 2, almost all of them black.”

“I’m sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country,” Vance added in another post.

After the signing of the agreement, President Donald Trump expressed that they were celebrating a “glorious triumph,” and added that it was a “new chapter of hope and opportunity.”

Breitbart News previously reported:

“We’re here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that’s what it is for the cause of peace, and this is a long time waiting: The signing of a historic peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda,” Trump said. Trump said the conflict in the Great Lakes region of Africa “displaced countless people and claimed the lives of thousands and thousands.” “But today, the violence and destruction comes to an end, and the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace,” Trump said.

The signing of the agreement comes days after Trump announced on Truth Social that he and Rubio had worked to secure a “wonderful Treaty” between the two countries.