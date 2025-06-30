A wild collection of shirtless women with scruff and men showcasing bare womanly implanted “breasts” were seen at the New York City pride parade over the weekend, as they embraced its theme, “Rise Up: Pride in Protest.”

As what secular society deems “pride” month comes to an end — with refreshingly limited promotion by businesses across the country and complete blackout from the Trump administration — blue city leftists still celebrated their “pride” in their own way.

NYC’s pride month parade took place on Sunday. A video from TPUSA Frontlines gives a sampling of what could be seen at the event — a collection of “Fuck Trump” signs, progress pride flags, and transgender individuals showing off their new bodies.

One shirtless woman holding a “Fuck Trump” sign showcases her mastectomy scars, and other topless women in similar fashion can be seen. There is a “Fuck Fascists” sign, several individuals wearing masks, and, of course, a Palestinian flag.

Another shot shows what appears to be a shirtless man showcasing his feminine breast implants.

Other obscene signs can be seen as well, including one reading in part, “God is a D*ke.” That entire sign can be seen at the 26-second mark, where onlookers chant the dirty messaging. Another group can be seen holding the sign with the same messaging: “Mary and Gloria. She’ll lick the clit on the floor with ya. God is a D*ke.”

“I have PTSD after having to take this video,” TPUSA contributor Savanah Hernandez remarked.

What can be seen goes along with the 2025 NYC pride march theme, “Rise Up: Pride in Protest.”

This is not to be confused with the NYC D*ke March, which took place the day prior. Their theme was “SAY NO TO FASCISM!” and they protested fascism, in part, by twerking and dancing inappropriately in front of police.

“As the political climate both within the United States and globally moves further to the right, Dykes of New York City are coming together to say NO to authoritarianism and nationalism,” a preview of the “D*ke March” event reads.

“In our ascent to fascism, the state imposes increased restrictions on women, queerness, and BIPOC folx; whether that be the abortion bans, anti-LGBTQ legislation or anti trans laws passed in legislatures nationwide,” they added, also recognizing the “immigrant dykes” and their risk of deportation if they are illegal.