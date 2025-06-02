Trump Era: Target Majorly Tones Down Children’s ‘Pride Month’ Apparel

Woke corporations are still celebrating and recognizing what secular society has deemed to be “pride month,” but it seems some retailers that were hammered with criticism over the years — namely, Target — are seriously toning down their offerings.

Two years ago, Target came under scrutiny for engaging in overt corporate queering, pushing the transgender agenda on children in their pride-themed apparel. At the time in 2023 — the time where the Biden administration heavily promoted this twisted agenda on children — many items were labeled as “thoughtfully fit” for what is described as “multiple” gender expressions. Despite the scrambling from the radical left, even the establishment media had to admit this was happening, as Breitbart news reported at the time:

Even the Associated Press has admitted this fact, noting that a Target store in New York City featured kids’ black swimskirts for sale with a tag that states, “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions.” This description can be seen directly on the Target website as well with a little girl modeling that particular piece of clothing. Further, the “pride” section still offers an array of pride-themed swimwear for children as well, which is confirmed on Target’s online store as well. A teal and lime green pride-themed children’s swimsuit, for example, is adorned with pride tags, one of which states that it is “designed for comfort & confidence.” It also contains a tag reading “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions.” … All of that comes in addition to the vast array of pride-theme leggings, shirts, onesies, and accessories geared toward children and babies. Target describes a pair of rainbow-checked toddler leggings as a perfect style “great for celebrations, parades and other events,” for example.

And who could forget the “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for adults or apparel from the satanist designer? The backlash from both of these options forced Target to reexamine its choices.

But a brief look at the Target website today tells a much different story — one that suggests that they are actually respecting the choices of consumers.

Under the “LGBT Pride : Kids’ Clothing” category on Target’s website, one will only find two items listed: Panda hugging rainbow socks and a gray girls shirt on sale for $17.99 that reads “Love All Ways” with a checkered rainbow background. No baby items were listed. No bathing suits — just those two items.

Now, Target has far more pride offerings for adults on their online store, but even those are extremely limited compared to what was seen two years ago. (Remember “Satan Respects Pronouns?”) The “LGBT Pride : Celebrate Pride” category generates a total of 56 items. The items include an array of pride-themed adult tops, a pride dog bandana and pup toys, rainbow colored mice toys for a cat, hats, pride pins, a jewelry set, stickers, and LGBT party supplies. Only three pages of items appear. Compared to previous years, that seems to be mild.

This should not come as a total shock as Target also dialed back its LGBTQ-themed merchandise for “pride month” in 2024 after the massive blowback from the year prior. According to last year’s reports, only half of the company’s stores actually sold the LGBTQ-themed items, with everything else offered online.

Not all are following in Target’s footsteps in toning it down, however. MAC Cosmetics, for instance, teamed up with transgender pop star Kim Petras to launch its Viva Glam campaign and lip gloss for pride month, and Sesame Street was chomping at the bit to celebrate LGBTQ pride on the first day of the month.