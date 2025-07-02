Exclusive—Rep. Richard Hudson: Republicans Are Fighting to Prevent the Largest Tax Hike in a Generation

If Democrats get their way, your taxes are going up a lot.

That’s not speculation. That’s the reality if we let the 2017 Trump tax cuts expire. Those cuts, passed under President Trump and a Republican Congress, gave relief to millions of middle-class families, small business owners, and working parents. But unless we act, they will sunset in 2026, leading to the largest tax increase in a generation.

The One Big Beautiful Bill fights back. House Republicans are working to extend the Trump tax cuts, protect middle-class families, and expand the Child Tax Credit so more parents can keep more of what they earn.

If we don’t act, the average American family will see a $2,000 tax hike starting in 2026. Democrats call that “fairness.” We call it theft. Thanks to the reckless taxation and spending agenda of the failed Biden Administration, working families are already squeezed by rising grocery bills, housing costs, and interest rates. The last thing they need is a bigger tax bill.

The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers. It keeps taxes low, helps families thrive, and ensures Washington can no longer treat the American people like an ATM. It rewards hard work, supports families, and strengthens our economy from the bottom up. This isn’t a handout, it’s a hand-up for the working class.

We’ve also made it easier for small businesses to grow and hire. We’ve given entrepreneurs the certainty they need to plan, invest, and expand. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and this bill lets them breathe.

Democrats want more of your money to fund more of their bloated bureaucracy. Democrats want to maintain the status quo. Republicans want you to keep more of what you earn. That’s the choice. And that’s the message we’ll be driving home across every battleground in America.

This bill isn’t just about dollars and cents. It’s about values. Do we believe in a government that helps people build a better life or one that takes more and more while delivering less and less? House Republicans believe that families, not Washington, know best how to spend their money.

Democrats voted against this bill. They voted for higher taxes on families, small businesses, and job creators. Their priorities are crystal clear: more government, more spending, and more control. Republicans believe in empowering families, not punishing them.

The NRCC will make sure every Democrat who voted against this bill has to answer for it. In battleground districts from coast to coast, we will remind voters who fought for their paychecks and who tried to take them away. House Republicans are proud to lead on this issue. And with support from the American people, we’re going to win this fight and keep winning through 2026 and beyond.

Richard Hudson is the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and represents North Carolina’s ninth congressional district in the U.S. House.