Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have deported an illegal alien convicted of sexually abusing children in the sanctuary state of New York.

On June 28, ICE agents deported 55-year-old illegal alien Alvaro De Jesus Martinez-Juarez to his native Guatemala after he had resided in the United States for 35 years.

Martinez first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California in 1990. In March 2015, Martinez was arrested in Nassau County, New York, on two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child who is less than 13 years old and the perpetrator is over 18 years old.

In September 2017, Martinez was convicted of one of those counts and sentenced to 12 years in prison. In 2019, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the U.S. following his release from prison.

After serving less than eight years for the child sex crimes, Martinez was set to be released from New York State Department of Corrections custody in Wallkill, New York, and was therefore turned over to ICE agents.

“ICE will not tolerate criminal aliens preying on innocent children in our communities,” ICE’s Joseph Freden said in a statement. “We will prioritize the pursuit of these vile predators and seek their prompt removal from the United States.”

