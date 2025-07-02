House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday said he would look into Trump administration calls to investigate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for “political bias” and “deceptive” testimony.

On Wednesday, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Chairman Bill Pulte called on Congress to investigate Powell in a written statement, saying:

I am asking Congress to investigate Chairman Jerome Powell, his political bias, and his deceptive Senate testimony, which is enough to be removed ‘for cause.’ Jerome Powell’s $2.5B [billion] Building Renovation Scandal stinks to high heaven, and he lied when asked about the specifics before Congress. This is nothing short of malfeasance and is worth of ‘for cause.’ As Senator Cynthia Lummis said, ‘he [Chairman Powell] made a number of factually inaccurate statements to the Committee regarding the Fed’s private dining room and elevator, skylights, water features, and roof terrace,’ and that is ‘this is typical of the mismanagement and ‘dont bother me’ attitude that Chair Powell has always shown.’

“Chairman Powell needs to be investigated by Congress immediately,” Pulte added. He has previously called on Powell to resign, echoing President Donald Trump’s call to have the leader of the nation’s central bank leave his post.

A $2.5 billion revamp of the central bank’s Washington, DC, headquarters became the focal point of a June Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Powell said that the reports of the lavish planned renovations for the Fed headquarters were “misleading and inaccurate.”

“There’s no VIP dining room, there’s no new marble. There are no special elevators,” the Fed chairman said. “There are no new water features, there’s no beehives, and there’s no roof terrace gardens.”

Jordan in a Bloomberg interview said, “Everything is on the table” and “we will take a look at that.”

