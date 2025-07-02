White House Closes in on House Passage of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

The White House indicated that it is making progress closing in on passing President Donald Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill and getting it to his desk by Independence Day.

Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye reported in a post on X that Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) had “suggested that the White House is making progress closing the deal” on the Trump-backed bill.

“Our meeting opened a lot of questions that we want to make sure is right,” Jaye wrote in his post, adding that Norman said, “The White House enlightened holdouts how its implementation” the Big, Beautiful Bill “would accomplish what they want, but wouldn’t give specifics.”

Meredith Lee Hill, a congressional reporter with Politico, also reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had stated that the House of Representatives was going to get the bill “there tonight,” adding that they were “working on it and very, very positive” about the progress.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) also indicated that it was “a possibility” that the House would still vote today on the bill, according to Mica Soellner, a congressional reporter for Punchbowl News.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Trump could be hours away from having his Big, Beautiful Bill passed, after he “successfully secured Senate passage of the bill Tuesday after an all-night amendment vote-a-rama which lasted a record 27 hours.”

The reports that the House could possibly vote to pass the Trump-backed bill today come as House Republicans are reportedly “delaying a key vote” on the bill as they work to gather enough support, according to the Hill.