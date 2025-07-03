Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons is praising final passage of President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, mainly for its “unprecedented funding” toward federal immigration enforcement.

On Thursday, the House approved final passage of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill — a piece of landmark legislation that not only covers immigration enforcement but also tax cuts, child tax credits, and no tax on tips or Social Security, among other things.

After final passage, Lyons issued a statement thanking Trump for his commitment to expand ICE funding as the agency is equipped with arresting and deporting millions of illegal aliens, many of whom have final deportation orders.

“I speak on behalf of the entire agency when I say that ICE is grateful to President Trump for putting in the hard work necessary to get the Big Beautiful Bill across the finish line — but the real win is for the American people,” Lyons said:

The unprecedented funding for ICE will enable my hard-working officers and agents to continue making America safe again by identifying, arresting and removing criminal aliens from our communities. I’m thrilled to work with Secretary Noem, Congress and the president to protect our families, friends and neighbors. [Emphasis added]

The bill includes more than $46 billion for new border wall construction, $45 billion for ICE detention space, nearly $30 billion for ICE to go on a hiring spree and deport more illegal aliens, $10 billion to reimburse states who covered border security costs under former President Joe Biden, and $3.5 billion for the Department of Justice to issue grants to local governments who help locate and arrest illegal aliens, among other funding measures.

Perhaps most significantly, the bill establishes a historic remittance tax to effectively fine illegal aliens who earn money in the U.S. and send that money back to their home countries.

