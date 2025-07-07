Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on the Breitbart Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable on Monday that President Donald Trump “thinks like an athlete,” adding that he “hates to lose.”

When asked by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow about the “behind-the-scenes negotiations” of the Big, Beautiful Bill, Jordan explained that Trump “came in and talked to all kinds of members.” Jordan described Trump’s work ethic as being “second to none.”

“One of the qualities I probably most appreciate about the president is, I would say this, the president thinks like an athlete. The president hates to lose. That is a quality, that is an American character trait, and it’s just like, Americans are winners,” Jordan said.

“You think about the people who started this country. In Europe, they said you’ve got to practice your faith a certain way. They said, ‘No we don’t. We will get on the ship. We will risk it all. We’ll come to a place called America. We can work hard, chase our goals and our dreams. We can make it happen.’ That’s the attitude President Trump has,” Jordan continued.

Jordan added that Trump “came in and talked to all kinds” of members of the House of Representatives.

“He just came in and talked to all kinds of members, spent all kinds of time, and I think in the end said, ‘Look, any one of these single items,’ this is the point I try to make with my colleagues all the time, ‘We pull out any one of these items, would you vote for that bill as a standalone bill? Would you vote for tax cuts?’ ‘Well yeah.’ ‘Would you vote for school choice?’ ‘Well, of course.’ ‘Do you think work requirements are a good thing in our welfare system?’ ‘Well, yeah, I do.'” Jordan continued.

Jordan also spoke about the recent flash floods in Texas after torrential rainfall led to the Guadalupe River rising roughly 26 feet within 45 minutes, and how there were some people trying to make the flooding in Texas political. Jordan also added that Trump “works all the time.”

“The heroism of people going in, saving those kids and saving others, unbelievable. And, of course, the pain that parents are feeling, and yet your first instinct is to go political? Like, I just don’t get … the animosity towards President Trump is … it’s just ridiculous. It’s just, it’s what led to the lawfare and everything else. It’s just everything’s political. ‘We’ve got to get President Trump.’ But the vast majority, I think, appreciate the common-sense solutions and the intensity and the fight that he brings to work for them every single day. I mean, one thing I know about this guy is he works all the time,” Jordan continued.