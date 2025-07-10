The city of Perris, CA, issued a public alert this week instructing residents to stay home and avoid engaging with federal immigration agents, effectively advising illegal immigrants on how to evade arrest during ongoing ICE operations.

In a video message posted to official city channels, Perris Mayor Michael M. Vargas addressed reports of ICE activity, urging residents to remain indoors and avoid contact with federal agents. Vargas said:

The city of Perris has received reports of ongoing ice operations within the area. We urge all residents to remain calm, stay indoors when possible and know your rights. Do not go out unless necessary, stay at home and do not open the door to strangers. This message is for awareness and safety. The city is committed to protecting the dignity and well being of all our residents. Please stay safe and continue to monitor official city communications.

The message mirrors rhetoric used by larger sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, where Democrat officials have taken increasingly aggressive steps to block federal immigration enforcement.

On Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass announced that the city would join a class action lawsuit against the Trump administration over ICE raids, accusing federal agents of unconstitutional enforcement and targeting individuals based on race and ethnicity. The lawsuit, Perdomo v. Noem, claims ICE and CBP carried out unlawful raids, detentions, and denied detainees due process.

Bass’s office issued a statement blasting the use of federal law enforcement in immigration operations, saying, “We will not stand by and allow these raids to continue or to become the standard operating procedure in our communities.”