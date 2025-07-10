Israel Diaspora Minister Slams ‘Palestinian’ Schumer as ‘Self-Hating Jew’ over Support for Mamdani

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli tore into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday, branding him a “self-hating Jew” and accusing him of siding with “a Hamas fan advocating the globalization of the Intifada” over his backing of radical left-wing New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, whose record includes virulent anti-Israel rhetoric.

Chikli, a senior Likud lawmaker and top Israeli official tasked with fighting global antisemitism, posted the remarks on X, blasting what he described as a growing trend of Jews who “hate their own people” and enable anti-Israel extremism.

“The phenomenon of Jews who hate their own people is a well-documented and recurring pattern throughout history,” Chikli wrote. “It’s called a self-hating Jew. The new form of antisemitism.”

He continued, “We see this with Jewish senators and members of Congress in the Democratic Party, such as the ‘Palestinian’ Chuck Schumer, who is promoting the candidacy of a Hamas fan advocating the globalization of the Intifada.”

The “Hamas fan” in question is NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-described Democratic Socialist with a long record of anti-Israel rhetoric. Mamdani is a vocal supporter of the anti-Israel BDS movement, has refused to affirm Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, and has defended the slogan “globalize the intifada”— widely viewed as a call for violence against Jews.

After Mamdani’s unexpected primary win last month, Schumer praised him publicly rather than condemning his radical views. “I have known Zohran Mamdani since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers and fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria,” Schumer posted. “He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, and opportunity.”

“I spoke with him this morning and look forward to getting together soon,” Schumer added.

Critics noted the irony, pointing out that Schumer himself warned against the very slogan Mamdani defends. In his recent book on rising antisemitism in the U.S., Schumer wrote, “Frequently used expressions such as ‘globalize the intifada’ sound to many of us like a call to not only kill the Jews in Israel, but to kill all the Jews worldwide.”

Mamdani even attempted to justify the phrase by citing the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Arabic translation of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, drawing outrage from Jewish leaders. The museum later condemned the comparison.

Chikli also targeted the left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz, accusing it of acting as a “spearhead of Holocaust distortion and denial” and comparing it to the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera.

“There is no difference between reading Haaretz and the antisemitic propaganda of Al Jazeera,” Chikli wrote. “In many ways, Haaretz is even more harmful.”

The Israeli minister’s comments echoed recent remarks by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly mocked Schumer for abandoning his Jewish roots. “He’s Jewish, but he’s become a Palestinian,” Trump told rallygoers. “Chuck Schumer has become a proud member of Hamas.”

Chikli’s rebuke comes amid heightened tensions between the Israeli government and progressive U.S. politicians.

Last March, Schumer made waves by calling for Israeli elections and openly demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be replaced—a move Israeli leaders blasted as foreign interference.

As Israel continues its military campaign against Hamas and confronts threats from Iran and its proxies, Chikli warned that internal betrayal—particularly from prominent Jewish Democrats like Schumer—remains one of the most dangerous forms of modern antisemitism.