Trump Superman Memes Take Off on Social Media

The White House posted a striking image of President Donald J. Trump on social media as Superman, flipping the script on the perceived liberal slant of the newly released film.

The official White House account wrote on X, “THE SYMBOL OF HOPE” and “TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY” and “SUPERMAN TRUMP” with the American flag, adding “The Golden Age of America Begins Right Now.”

The “American way” line is in contrast to the new film’s marketing that features the motto “Truth, justice and the human way” and director James Gunn’s comments in interviews that the tale of Superman is an “immigrant story.”

The White House’s post of the image resulted in more than 14.6 million views on X and 120,000 comments on Instagram, some of them in Spanish. Some on Instagram were critical of the post.

“Superman would be considered an illegal alien and be deported by this administration…” wrote one.

X comments appeared to trend favorably, including one admirer posting, “Mr. Trump is the real man of steel,” accompanied by the iconic photo of candidate Trump pumping his fist after the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt.

Director Gunn’s admission about the politics of the film also generated comments earlier this week from conservative actor Dean Cain, who played the character from 1993 to 1997 on ABC’s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

“How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?” Dean commented to TMZ.

Outkick founder and radio host Clay Travis also weighed in, saying director Gunn was alienating potential audiences by bringing politics into the Superman mix.

It could be argued that President Trump, no stranger to branding, perhaps saw an opening, emerging as the Man of Steel to reclaim the historic character’s themes.

The “American way” part of the motto has not always been used in recent decades, according to ComicBook.com, a leading website covering the comic book industry. It has been replaced at times by “a better tomorrow” and “peace for all mankind.”

The original motto was created when the DC Comics character emerged in print during World War II as a way to “fire up the country,” the website reported, and became iconic when it was used in the original 1950s television series staring George Reeves.

