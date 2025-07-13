President Donald Trump shared a riveting video showing scenes of his life and career in the private sector and politics on the first anniversary of his near assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

The 1:31-second clip shows footage from Trump’s career, or “mythical story,” building up to July 13, 2024, when he was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler.

After displaying Trump’s show of defiance, where he raised his fist in the air and pumped it repeatedly as blood poured from his ear, the video features audio from his speeches through the years.

“What will future Americans say we did in our brief time here on Earth? It will be defined by your vision, your perseverance, and your grit,” Trump said in one quote pulled from his Liberty University Commencement speech in 2017.

Another line was from his 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) speech in Milwaukee, just days after his near assassination in Butler, in which Corey Comperatore was murdered and two others were also wounded.

“We are Americans. Ambition is our heritage. Greatness is our birthright,” he said.

WATCH — What Happened in Butler a Year Ago?:



Just three days after the attempt, many Americans told Breitbart News at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that they believed divine providence was at hand on that fateful day in western Pennsylvania. One woman called Trump “an instrument of God,” while Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell told Breitbart News, “We saw the hand of the good Lord protect him.”

“The Bible makes it very clear: prayer is preventative, prayer is proactive, and we prayed for him a month ago, and then last week. What do we see? We saw the hand of the good Lord protect him. And whether you love Trump or hate Trump, at the end of the day he triumphed because of the answer to prayer,” Sewell said at the RNC.

Tennessee delegate and Maura County GOP vice chair Lona Heins told Breitbart News in Milwaukee, “Evil has a plan, but God’s plan is bigger” at the time.

“If he had turned his head just a tiny bit, we’d be planning something completely different. The fact that he survived it and evil was thwarted is proof that God has a plan and a purpose for him, and it’s for us, to serve us to help us,” she said.

Trump has personally said that God protected him from the bullet as well, as he turned to look at an immigration chart, preventing the bullet from hitting his skull.

“I turned to the right to look at the chart, and I said, ‘Wow. What was that? What was that?’ So, you never know, but God did that. I mean, it had to be,” he added.

Trump also noted that his faith in God has grown since the attack.

“Honestly, it changed … something in me,” Trump said. “I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel much more strongly about it; something happened.”