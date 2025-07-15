President Donald Trump, officials, and business leaders announced more than $92 billion in AI and energy investments for Pennsylvania on Tuesday at Sen. Dave McCormick’s (R-PA) inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh.

McCormick kicked off the event after Trump arrived at the Summit, featuring a panel of officials and business leaders.

“What’s happening here today is absolutely historic. Your visit and your leadership have catalyzed $90 billion of investment in energy and AI revolution in Pennsylvania,” McCormick told Trump to applause.

“Your presence and those commitments showcase Pennsylvania’s story to the world, and today’s summit begins to deliver on the promises that you and I made to the working families of Pennsylvania, by creating many thousands of new jobs,” he added.

Trump emphasized that the investments 20 companies are pouring in eclipse $92 billion, with $56 billion going to energy infrastructure projects and $36 billion committed to data centers.

“This is a really triumphant day for the people of the commonwealth and for the United States of America. We’re doing things that nobody ever thought possible,” he said.

“We have the hottest country and we’re going to keep it that way,” he later added. “Today’s commitments are ensuring that the future is going to be designed, built, and made right here in Pennsylvania and right here in Pittsburgh, and I have to say right here in the United States of America.”

According to a White House fact sheet obtained by Breitbart News, the investments include:

Anthropic committed $1 million over three years to support the PicoCTF program that provides cybersecurity education to middle and high school students. In addition, they announced $1 million over three years to support energy research at Carnegie Mellon University. Blackstone announced a $25 billion investment in data center and energy infrastructure development in Northeast Pennsylvania along with a new joint venture with PPL Corporation for power generation. This investment is expected to create 6,000 construction jobs along with 3,000 new permanent jobs. Brookfield announced a 20-year, $3 billion deal with Google to repower two hydropower facilities and generate 670 megawatts of power. Brookfield estimates 300 new jobs to be protected. Capital Power announced $3 billion over 10 years to upgrade and expand a gas facility in Shamokin Dam, PA, including $2 billion of Pennsylvania gas purchases. More than 30 full-time jobs are expected to be created as a result of this investment. Constellation Energy will create 3,000 jobs per year as a result of a $2.4 billion investment to uprate the Limerick nuclear power plant. As a result, Pennsylvania should receive an additional 340 megawatts of power capacity, contingent upon customer commitments. CoreWeave announced a $6 billion investment to develop an up to 300-megawatt data center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This new data center is expected to create 600 new construction jobs and 175 full-time operational jobs. Energy Capital Partners announced a $5 billion plan to develop a data center at the York II Energy Center. This project is expected to create 2,500 new construction jobs. In addition, Energy Capital Partners plans to develop 51 community solar projects designed to power 24,000 homes. Energy Innovation Center Infrastructure Academy plans to build a first-of-its-kind regional training facility for energy and AI infrastructure workers with the potential to impact more than 7,000 jobs across southwest Pennsylvania. Enbridge will invest $1 billion to expand their gas pipelines into Pennsylvania with projects to be announced over the next six to 18 months. Equinor announced an investment of $1.6 billion, generating 1,000 direct and indirect jobs per year, to boost natural gas production at Equinor’s Pennsylvania facilities and explore opportunities to link gas to flexible power generation for data centers. First Energy will invest $15 billion to expand power distribution, strengthen grid infrastructure, and operate the enhanced grid, supporting 56 of the 67 Pennsylvania counties. In partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, First Energy will also expand an apprenticeship program, creating opportunities for more than 40 new hires across dozens of Pennsylvania’s counties. Frontier Group announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to transform the former Bruce Mansfield coal powerplant into a natural gas power station in Shippingport, Pennsylvania. This project is expected to create 15,000 construction jobs and over 300 permanent jobs. GE Vernova announced up to $100 million of investment in Pennsylvania facilities, including creating 250 new jobs by expanding a power grid equipment manufacturing plant in Charleroi, PA. Google announced a new 20-year deal with Brookfield to repower two hydropower facilities, Safe Harbor Hydro Facility and Holtwood Hydro Facility, resulting in 670 megawatts of power generation to support the state. Google has also launched a new “AI Works for PA” initiative offering free training for one million Pennsylvania small businesses and Pittsburgh residents and awarded a grant to the electrical training ALLIANCE to training electrical workers and new apprentices using AI through an AI-integrated curriculum. Homer City Redevelopment announced an agreement in principle to purchase $15 billion of Pennsylvania natural gas to support over 4 gigawatts of power generation at the Homer City Redevelopment site. This project is expected to create 1,000 onsite jobs in addition to 10,000 new construction jobs. Meta announced $2.5 million as part of a partnership program with the Schwartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon University to support startups in rural Pennsylvania communities in addition to community accelerator training for small businesses. PA Data Center Partners and Powerhouse Data Centers revealed plans to develop a $15 billion, 1.3 gigawatt, three-campus data center hub near Carlisle, Pennsylvania. PPL Corporation will invest $6.8 billion through 2028 to expand grid capacity and modernize transmission across multiple Pennsylvania counties to support the growing power demand of data centers. The projects are expected to create 3,400 new jobs in Pennsylvania. PPL also announced a joint venture with Blackstone to develop, own and operate combined-cycle gas generation capacity. TC Energy announced plans to invest $400 million to modernize its gas pipeline network in Pennsylvania. Westinghouse Electric Company is working to have 10 new, large nuclear power plant reactors under construction by 2030, generating what is currently estimated to be $6 billion in economic impact and 15,000 new jobs in southwest Pennsylvania.

The announcements at McCormick’s inaugural summit are just the latest in a long string of an investment renaissance Trump has spurred in the United States.