Anthony Bernal, who served as the chief of staff for former first lady Jill Biden, refused to answer questions regarding an alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Bernal, who has been nicknamed Jill Biden’s “work husband,” pleaded the Fifth during a “closed-door testimony” in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, according to the Hill.

Per the outlet, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) revealed that Bernal had “pleaded the Fifth” when asked whether the former president had “ever instructed him to lie about his health” or if “any unelected official or family members executed the duties of the president.”

“Anthony Bernal — Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff — just invoked the Fifth Amendment during his congressional deposition,” Comer wrote in a post on X. “This week new reporting confirms President Biden’s aides took unauthorized executive actions during his presidency amid his cognitive decline.”

Comer added that it was “no surprise” that Bernal had invoked the Fifth Amendment “to shield himself from criminal liability.”

“During his deposition today, Mr. Bernal pleaded the Fifth when asked if any unelected official or family members executed the duties of the President and if Joe Biden ever instructed him to lie about his health,” Comer added. “This is a historic scandal and Americans demand transparency and accountability.”

Breitbart News reported in June that Bernal had been issued a subpoena from Comer, who serves at the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Bernal on Wednesday told the House Oversight Committee he would not sit for a transcribed interview about the allegations. “Bernal had been slated to appear on Thursday but pulled out after the Trump White House counsel’s office informed former Domestic Policy Council director Neera Tanden, who gave evidence Tuesday, that she wouldn’t be granted executive privilege,” the Post article said.

The subpoena came after an undercover Project Veritas video showed former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg accusing Bernal “of wielding unchecked power in the White House.”