A top aide who worked in former President Joe Biden’s administration has been slapped with a subpoena by House Republicans for an alleged cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline during his time in the White House.

Anthony Bernal was a senior aide to Biden and some called him former first lady Jill Biden’s “work husband,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

Bernal on Wednesday told the House Oversight Committee he would not sit for a transcribed interview about the allegations.

“Bernal had been slated to appear on Thursday but pulled out after the Trump White House counsel’s office informed former Domestic Policy Council director Neera Tanden, who gave evidence Tuesday, that she wouldn’t be granted executive privilege,” the Post article said.

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued the subpoena, according to Fox News.

In a letter to Bernal on Thursday, Comer stated:

Given your close connection with both former President Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, the Committee sought to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people. You have refused the Committee’s request. However, to advance the Committee’s oversight and legislative responsibilities and interests, your testimony is critical.

He added that leadership “seeks information about your assessment of and relationship with former President Biden to explore whether the time has come for Congress to revisit potential legislation to address the oversight of presidents’ fitness to serve pursuant to its authority under Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment or to propose changes to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment itself.”

In May, a Breitbart News article said Project Veritas undercover video footage revealed former Democrat National Convention (DNC) vice chair and gun control activist David Hogg accusing Bernal of running the White House.

It is important to note that a few weeks ago, Comer “subpoenaed former President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, regarding an investigation into the alleged cover-up of the former president’s cognitive decline.”

Bernal must appear for a deposition on July 16, per the subpoena.