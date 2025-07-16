President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has completely eliminated former President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline for migrants, ensuring that zero migrants were released into the United States interior in June.

Last month, DHS oversaw zero migrant releases into the U.S. interior via parole. This represents a 100-percent reduction from the previous year, when the Biden administration released nearly 30,000 migrants via parole into the U.S. interior in June 2023.

Trump’s shutdown of Biden’s parole scheme, where migrants were flown into the U.S. interior and allowed through Ports of Entry at the southern border, is significant because of the sheer inflow that occurred over the last four years.

Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research Steven Camarota testified to Congress this week that the Biden administration imported almost three million migrants to the U.S. through the parole scheme alone.

“It is understandable many Americans focus on the plight of those who have left their homelands in search of a better life in the United States,” Camarota told members of Congress.

He continued:

But seeing the millions of individuals who arrived at our nation’s border in the last four years, or who wish to leave their home countries more generally, as simply desperate people facing desperate circumstances, fails to appreciate that they are also rational risk-takers who are responding to the incentives we create.

“By handing out parole in a fashion never before contemplated at the border or even flying inadmissible aliens into the country,” Camarota said, “the Biden administration encouraged ever-larger numbers of people to seek entry into the United States, creating the border crisis and pushing the overall level of immigration to levels never before seen.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.