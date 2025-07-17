Trump Denies WSJ Claim He Sent Birthday Letter to Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump has denied a report from the Wall Street Journal claiming he sent a rather coded birthday letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a letter bearing the president’s name, dated 2003, that was described as featuring “several lines of typewritten text surrounded by the outline of a naked woman, sketched in marker,” per Newsweek.

The illustration also includes two small arcs representing breasts, with Trump’s signature written below the waist and resembling pubic hair, the report said. The letter reportedly concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The WSJ did not produce the original letter nor specify that it had confirmed its authenticity.

President Trump, as well as Vice President JD Vance, strongly denied the report while threatening to file a lawsuit.

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

“I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” he said, according to the newspaper.

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” JD Vance said on X.

As Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration’s DOJ and FBI “released a memo that found that there was no evidence that Epstein had a client list, and that an investigation had found that Epstein had committed suicide.” Despite criticisms from certain corners of the right, Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the situation.

“She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen, and I would say that you know, these files were made up by Comey,” Trump said. “They were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden … and we went through years of that, with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax. With all of the different things that we had to go through, we’ve gone through years of it, but she’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.”

