Report: DOJ, FBI Claim Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide, No Evidence of ‘Client List’

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claimed there was no evidence that there was a “client list” belonging to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, and that an investigation found Epstein had “committed suicide.”

In a memo obtained by Axios, the FBI and DOJ explained that they had “conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein.”

“To ensure that the review was thorough, the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored,” the memo obtained by Axios says.

The memo obtained by Axios continued: “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

“Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims,” the memo added. “Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials. This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and unemployment history.”

The memo continued to add that “after a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City on August 10, 2019.”

“Video footage from the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where Epstein was housed at the time,” reportedly supported the “conclusion” that Epstein had committed suicide, the memo added.

Axios also reported that the Trump administration will be releasing “a video” that will allegedly indicate “no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison” where Epstein was housed at the time on the night of his death.

The revelation from the FBI and DOJ that there is no “client list” of Epstein’s comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that files relating to Epstein’s so-called client list were on her desk for her to review. During an interview on Fox News Channel’s America Reports, Bondi was asked if the DOJ would be “releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients,” to which Bondi explained that it was “sitting” on her desk for her to review:

“The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. Will that really happen?” Roberts questioned. “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi answered. “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed because that was done at the directive of the president — from all of these agencies.”

During an interview in May on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Features, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino indicated they believed Epstein had committed suicide.

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” Patel said.

“He killed himself. Again, you want me to — I have seen the whole file. He killed himself,” Bongino said.