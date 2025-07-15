Trump Defends Pam Bondi on Epstein Files: ‘Handled It Very Well’

President Donald Trump indicated that he supported Attorney General Pam Bondi, stating that she had handled files relating to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein “very well.”

When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump revealed that Bondi had given him a “very quick briefing” regarding the memo released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and added that the files were “made up by” former FBI Director James Comey and former President Barack Obama, ABC News reported.

Trump’s response comes after the DOJ and FBI released a memo that found that there was no evidence that Epstein had a client list, and that an investigation had found that Epstein had committed suicide.

Trump also indicated that whatever Bondi “thinks is credible, she should release.”

“She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen, and I would say that you know, these files were made up by Comey,” Trump said. “They were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden……and we went through years of that, with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax. With all of the different things that we had to go through, we’ve gone through years of it, but she’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in the aftermath of the memo’s release, Bondi was asked during a cabinet meeting about the findings of the Epstein case and why there was a minute missing from the prison tape on the night that Epstein died.

Trump proceeded to fire back at the reporter and asked him if he was “still talking about” Epstein, noting that more important things were happening, such as the devastating flash-flooding in Texas.

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” Trump added. “It just seems like a desecration.”

Bondi went on to explain that during a previously interview on Fox News, when she had been asked about Epstein’s alleged “client list” sitting on her desk for her to review, she had been referring to the file relating to Epstein.

“First, to back up on that, in February, I did an interview on Fox, and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I said…I was asked a question about the client list and my response was, ‘It’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed,’ meaning the file, along with the JFK, MLK files as well,” Bondi explained. “Also, to the tens of thousands of video, they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were, never going to be released, never going to see the light of day.” “To him being an agent, I have no knowledge about that, we can get back to you on that,” Bondi added. “And, the minute missing from the video. We released the video showing definitively, the video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was, showing he committed suicide.”

Trump also previously supported Bondi in a post on Truth Social, amid reports that she and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino were feuding over the way that the Epstein case files had been handled.