Gabbard Releases House Intel Report on How Obama Administration ‘Manufactured’ Russia Collusion Hoax

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a House Intelligence Committee report from September 2020 which she says reveals how the Obama administration “manufactured” an intelligence assessment promoting the Russia Collusion Hoax.

Gabbard took to X to publish the 46-page report on Wednesday morning, noting, “New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.”

She added:

Per President @realDonaldTrump‘s directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election. In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him.

Gabbard posted five key findings in the report in subsequent tweets, including that Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan and others allegedly “fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from shoddy sources, disobeyed IC standards, and knowingly lied to the American people.”

The release of the report comes on the heels of a report from Gabbard’s office, published Friday, which showed “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” her office noted in a release.

Trump said Tuesday that Obama “is guilty” and “this was treason” when speaking with reporters in the Oval Office.

“He’s guilty. It’s not a question. You know, I like to say, ‘Let’s give it time.’ It’s there. He’s guilty… This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election,” Trump said.

He also noted that his administration did not pursue twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criminally over her email scandal, but said, “It’s time to go after people” after the weaponization he has faced.

“You know, when we caught Hillary Clinton, I said, ‘You know what, let’s not… go too far here; It’s the ex-wife of a president.’ And I thought it was sort of terrible, and I let her off the hook. And I’m very happy I did,” Trump said.