Conservative Blogger, Early Breitbart Contributor Jeff Dunetz Dies

Jeff Dunetz, a conservative pundit, blogger, Israel historian, and a former Breitbart News contributor, passed away peacefully on Thursday.

Dunetz passed after suffering a series of medical issues over the past year. He was 67 years of age.

Jeff, a life-long New Yorker, was a man of good humor and solid temperament and during his late illnesses and health scares, he was always upbeat and ever ready with a quip or two, even at his own expense.

A graduate of Oceanside High School in Oceanside, New York, Jeff studied political science and government at the State University of New York at Oswego, then went on to earn a BA in political science at the University of Albany, and later an MBA in business at Hofstra University.

Jeff spent much of his professional life in magazine marketing and advertising, working for such companies as Disney Publishing, Nickelodeon, Discover Magazine, MTV, and Marvel Comics.

But it was blogging and commentary on current events where Jeff found his real passion. Dunetz was one of the early blogging leaders and commentators when the world of center-right blogging really caught fire in the early part of the 2010s. And by 2013 he had formally started the LidBlog to deliver news and views on U.S. and Israeli politics and history. In doing so, Jeff became one of the leading self-made bloggers appearing on TV, Radio, Podcasts, and the Internet throughout the media.

Dunetz leaves a legacy of writings and commentary about Israeli history and American politics and has left us with stories and information that remain to this day invaluable to all of us.

Along with his LidBlog, the indefatigable writer’s work appeared at The Jewish Press, Aish.com. The Jewish Star, Breitbart News, MRCTV.org, the Daily Caller, PJM, The Washington Times, Hot Air, and many, many more.

He also hosted the Lid Radio Show which ran for some time on the SHR and High Plains Talk Radio networks.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak remembered Dunetz as one of the early leaders in the center-right blogosphere.

“Jeff was a warrior in the early days of conservative new media. I would see him every year in the press gallery at CPAC, working up a passionate rant about whatever the issue of the day was. He was a devoted friend and ally to all who care about America, liberty, and Israel,” Pollak said.

He leaves behind his wife, Lois, and his son Perry and daughter Alexa. He also leaves behind his first and only grandchild, Benjamin.

Dunetz will be mourned by his many fans and followers, and his prescient perspective will be missed by all.

