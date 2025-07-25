Exclusive: Rep Riley Moore Proposes Creating Medal For Servicemembers Protecting Border

Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) wants the servicemen and women who’ve labored through the border crisis and subsequent turnaround during President Donald Trump’s second term to receive proper recognition.

The freshman congressman introduced the Faithful Patriot Campaign Medal Act on Friday, Breitbart News learned exclusively. The new legislation requires the Secretary of Defense to design and award a new medal to members of the armed forces who have served on the Southern Border since 2018.

Moore traveled to Arizona in March with a group of congressmen to tour the Southern Border and meet with officials on the ground. While there, he had a chance meeting with several members of the West Virginia National Guard who were deployed to that sector.

That meeting helped inspire Moore to introduce his legislation.

“When I toured the Southern Border earlier this year, I saw firsthand our service members’ contributions in the fight against drug smuggling and human trafficking,” Moore said in a statement to Breitbart News. “While there, I met several West Virginia National Guardsmen — deployed thousands of miles from home — working on the front lines to protect our country from the border invasion.”

Just a few months later, Moore’s legislation is crafted and introduced.

His proposal follows a historic success record at the border.

Since President Trump’s inauguration, illegal border crossings have dropped 99% — their lowest level in decades. Additionally, zero aliens have been released into the U.S. interior each of the last two months.

The men and women of the military played an essential role in that turnaround.

“President Trump was right to deploy the military to get the border crisis under control. Because of his leadership, we now enjoy unprecedented border security and have seen record declines in illegal immigration,” Moore said. “Our troops played a major role in the mission’s success. That’s why I’m proud to be leading this effort that recognizes their critical contributions by awarding those who served on the border with the new Faithful Patriot Campaign Medal.”

Faithful Patriot Campaign Medal Act by Breitbart News on Scribd

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.