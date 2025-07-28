Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy promised if elected to restore order and safety in Ohio’s cities after a brutal attack Saturday at a Cincinnati Jazz Festival.

Viral footage from Saturday morning captured a brutal assault on a man by multiple assailants, followed by further assault of a woman attempting to help the injured man.

Ramaswamy spoke Monday to the woman who was assaulted, he told Breitbart News, identifying her as Holly and sharing more about her condition.

“I spoke to Holly earlier today (the woman tragically assaulted in Cincinnati this weekend),” Ramaswamy said in a statement. “She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party. It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Saturday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital.”

Ramswamy blasted leftwing politicians for allowing rampant crime and for their response to the assaults.

“Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities,” he said. “Holly says not a single public official has yet reached out, other than one local police detective.”

As governor, Ramaswamy would put an end to soft-on-crime policies pushed by Democrat politicians in Ohio’s cities, he said.

“Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses,” he told Breitbart News. “As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies, no retreat.”

Police have identified suspects, who remain at large.

Holly, who continues to recover, hopes that the attention her assault has garnered will prevent future attacks, Ramaswamy said.

“Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country, and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local and state leaders clean up our failing cities,” he told Breitbart News. “We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers.”

A Republican, Ramaswamy has consistently led in polls since announcing his candidacy for governor.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.