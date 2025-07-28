Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) entered the 2026 Georgia Senate race Monday with a campaign launch focused on border security, fighting woke ideology, and unseating Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), whom he claimed serves ‘California crazies and New York nut jobs’ rather than the people of Georgia.

“I’m in,” Collins wrote in a post on X, sharing a video outlining his platform and message.

“In trucking, you gotta deliver,” Collins says in the video. “That’s why we drove home Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill, killed woke DEI garbage, and banned boys from playing girls’ sports.”

The bill, a cornerstone of Trump’s legislative agenda, passed with Collins’ support but was opposed by Ossoff in the Senate.

The ad highlights Collins’ authorship of the Laken Riley Act, named after the 22-year-old nursing student murdered in Athens, Georgia, by a Venezuelan illegal alien paroled into the country under the Biden administration.

“When Biden’s open border got Laken Riley tragically murdered by a criminal illegal alien in my district, I took matters into my own hands,” Collins stated. “I wrote the Laken Riley Act so we can deport criminal illegals wherever they are, making sure this never happens again.”

WATCH — “Laken Was Stolen from Us”: Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Family of Victim of Illegal Alien Criminal:

A brief clip of President Trump appears in the video, applauding Collins: “Mike, you were fantastic. He loves this state, and he took this very personally.”

Ossoff, who narrowly won his seat in 2020, has faced fierce criticism for backing President Biden’s open-border agenda, voting against Trump’s border wall and Title 42 authority, and opposing a government funding bill that included resources for border security, military pay raises, and veterans’ benefits. He even likened Trump’s border enforcement to “prison camps for immigrants.” Additionally, Ossoff voted for the American Rescue Plan, which included a race-based farm debt relief program later declared unconstitutional by the Trump Justice Department.

Collins enters a growing GOP primary field that includes Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), who earlier this year branded Ossoff a “trans warrior for they/them” and himself a “MAGA warrior” committed to flipping Georgia’s Senate seat red.

Both Collins and Carter have centered their campaigns on border security and fighting far-left radicals and coastal elites, pledging to restore common sense in Washington and deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda.

“It’s time to send a trucker to the U.S. Senate,” Collins said. “To steamroll the radical Left, deliver for the America First agenda, and put the people of Georgia back in the driver’s seat.”