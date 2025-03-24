Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) doubled down on his pro-open borders policies during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

Ossoff asked the crowd rhetorically, “Will your family’s life improve because our military bases become prison camps for immigrants?”

The crowd shouted back, “No!”

After America reelected Donald Trump to become the 47th president and crack down on illegal alien crime, it appears the Peach State Democrat has only continued to liken Trump’s border enforcement to “prison camps for immigrants.”

On Friday, Fox News reported that David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, a 21-year-old Honduran national accused of murdering a Georgia mother and dumping her body in the woods earlier this month, was caught and released by the Biden administration in March 2021. The alleged murderer had a deportation order since July 2023.

The first U.S. military flight in early February carrying illegal criminal aliens from the America to Guantanamo Bay included suspected members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the United States government has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

While the battleground Democrat faces a difficult reelection campaign in 2026, Ossoff’s office has said the Senate Democrat is leading the party opposition to Trump’s detention of migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

“We oppose placing U.S. military and DoD civilian personnel in the legally and morally tenuous position of conducting mass migrant detention operations. Our men and women in uniform are warfighters, not jailers of migrants,” Ossoff said in a joint statement with other Senate Democrats in February. “The dramatically expanded use of U.S. military personnel and facilities to support mass detention operations overseas will divert DoD personnel and resources from its core warfighting mission.”

Ossoff has very consistently opposed legislation in Congress’s upper chamber to secure the southern border. This includes:

In March 2024, he opposed a version of the Laken Riley Act to ensure the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) takes custody of illegal aliens that are arrested, charged, or convicted for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. He later flip-flopped in support of the bill in January 2025

In August 2021, he opposed a measure that would prevent illegal aliens from obtaining conditional or lawful permanent resident status in the United States

In June 2023, Ossoff voted against a measure that would restart construction of the border wall

In March 2024, Ossoff voted to table an amendment that would continue Title 42, an authority to enforce border security

Ossoff twice in February 2021 voted against ensuring Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy

Ossoff in March 2024 voted in favor of Biden’s CBP One app to facilitate migrants entering the United States

Ossoff in March 2024 defended funding for Biden’s flights for migrants program

Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, said Biden’s open borders policy was “pure evil.”

Miller said in reaction to the alleged murder of a Georgia woman by the hands of an illegal alien, “The Biden border policy was pure evil.”

