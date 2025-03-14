Vulnerable Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) didn’t have to wait long to get hammered for his vote to shut down the federal government.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) launched a five-figure digital ad buy Friday within hours of Ossoff’s vote against a House-passed government funding bill.

The continuing resolution extends through September funding levels that Ossoff supported in December.

The biggest difference between then and now? Donald Trump is now president.

The bill passed after ten Democrats voted to allow the bill to proceed. But Ossoff voted to block the bill, then voted against its passage.

The narrator in the 30-second spot says:

Democrat Jon Ossoff voted for a reckless government shutdown that would have hurt Georgia families. Jon Ossoff voted against pay increases for our military and firefighters. Against funding for border security. He even voted against our veterans.

President Trump called for Congress to unite and win. But Ossoff voted for a government shutdown. He cares more about fighting Trump than getting things done.

Jon Ossoff. Disappointing. Embarrassing. Bad for Georgia.

The House passed the CR Tuesday, just before the Friday night deadline, and left Washington after doing its job.

If the Senate had rejected the CR, a government shutdown would have been a certainty.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), NRSC Chairman, blasted Ossoff Thursday night after the Georgia senator announced he would oppose the CR.

“Once again, Ossoff sides with the most radical members of his party” Scott said in a statement. “By auditioning to be the newest member of AOC’s Squad and voting to shut down the government, he is willing to put our troops, veterans, and border security at risk. Georgia has had enough.”

The NRSC is riding high after a handful of Democrat senators announced they would retire rather than pursue difficult reelection bids. Sens. Gary Peters (D-MI), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) announced this year they are calling it quits.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.