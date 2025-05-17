Exclusive — Rep. Buddy Carter: I’m a ‘MAGA Warrior,’ Democrat Jon Ossoff Is a ‘Trans Warrior for They/Them’

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) on Breitbart News Saturday said that he is a “MAGA warrior” who will work his “ass off” to remove “trans warrior” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) from the Senate.

Carter is running to remove Ossoff from the Senate, saying that it is “just ridiculous” that Georgia, a red state, has two Democrat senators representing the Peach State in Congress’s upper chamber.

The Georgia congressman said he is a longtime conservative lawmaker who has served ten and a half years in the House.

“I’m for you, I’m a MAGA warrior. Ossoff is a trans warrior that is for they/them. We need to get rid of him and we need to work our ass half to get Ossoff out,” Carter told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

Carter added that Ossoff “does not represent the values of the state of Georgia, he’s more aligned with AOC and Bernie Sanders than with Georgians.”

The Georgia conservative said that Ossoff is also for open borders and is hurting America’s ability to remain energy dominant.

Carter, who serves on the House Budget Committee, said that Republicans will be able to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill through the House next week and they will work to secure the border, unleash energy developments, and more.

He said that Republicans are working to increase the House and Senate majority during the 2026 midterm elections.

He remarked, “We are going to maintain the House, we are going to increase our majority in the House in the next election, we are going to increase our majority in the Senate in the next election.”

He said that Republicans will be buoyed by Trump’s energy and incredible pace.

Carter charged, “I would submit to you that no president has had as productive of a first 100 days than Trump has had.”

