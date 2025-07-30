President Donald Trump’s goal is “getting the economy to work for everybody,” Joe Lavorgna, counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, said during a policy discussion with Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Breitbart News’s economic editor John Carney asked Lavorgna, “If you had to sum up the economic vision of the Trump best Treasury Department, what would you say?”

Ultimately, Lavorgna said Trump’s economic vision is about creating an economy that works for everyone.

“It’s really just getting the economy to work for everybody,” he said. “And what that means is encouraging businesses, especially small businesses, which are a lot of times the backbone of the economy.”

“The secretary’s talking about community banks. I mean, really an economy that helps everybody, but in particular helps those that have been at the greatest disadvantage over the past few decades. So when the secretary mentioned — I know President Trump was very proud as well — in the first term, we looked at income, median income rising as much as it did, and in relative terms, the middle and lower incomes performing better than the upper and high incomes,” Lavorgna said, describing that as “very important.”

“So it’s an economy that’s really egalitarian and it’s meritocracy, but really an emphasis on trying to help those people that really deserve it the most and creating those incentives for them to succeed,” he added.