Watch Live: Breitbart News Holds Policy Event with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Breitbart News hosts U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for a policy event on Wednesday, July 30.

The event, in partnership with CGCN and the ALFA Institute, will feature Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle discussing President Donald Trump’s economic policies and recent trade deals with Bessent, who has played a critical role in the White House’s America First agenda:

“Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has demonstrated the first half of this year just how critical he is to implementing all of President Trump’s economic agenda, from his involvement in negotiations worldwide on trade and peace deals to his role in shaping the One Big Beautiful Bill which is now the law of the land,” Boyle said in a statement ahead of the event.

Breitbart News Economic Editor John Carney will also interview Treasury Department official Joe Lavorgna, who has served as a top counselor to Bessent in the second Trump administration.

Boyle and Carney will also jointly interview James Braid from the White House—the director of legislative affairs—and Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN).

The event is the latest in a series of policy discussions between Breitbart News and Trump cabinet officials that has featured Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.