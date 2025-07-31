Watch Live: Donald Trump Signs Executive Orders

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders on Thursday, July 31.

The president announced earlier this week that he had secured a new trade agreement with South Korea with hundreds of billions of dollars of investments in the United States.

The announcement came after he successfully struck a new trade deal with the European Union to rebalance economic agreement with the continent for America.

Trump also announced new policies Wednesday as part of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative to modernize U.S. health care technology and procedures.