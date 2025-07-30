Watch Live: Donald Trump Discusses Making Health Technology Great Again

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House about an initiative to Make Health Technology Great Again on Wednesday, July 30.
The president’s remarks about modernizing American health care come after a blockbuster GDP report earlier Wednesday showing growth that defied financial experts’ predictions.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke with Breitbart News at a policy event Wednesday morning about Trump’s agenda fueling growth and innovation across multiple sectors.
