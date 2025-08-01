United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is hiring at an “extreme high rate,” ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, explaining that they are — under President Donald Trump’s leadership — going to fill their ranks with the “best and brightest former law enforcement, prior military, some veterans, [and] anyone that wants to come out and be in federal law enforcement.”

Lyons explained that the enforcement removal program — “which handles the deportation side and the fugitive side” — was just “decimated” in the last administration.

“We weren’t allowed to recruit heavy. Our ranks were thin. But now we’re looking under President Trump’s leadership and Secretary Noem’s guidance, we’re going to go ahead and fill our ranks with the best and brightest former law enforcement, prior military, some veterans, anyone that wants to come out and be in federal law enforcement,” he said, explaining that they are hoping to bring on 10,000 more ICE agents and officers in the coming year.

“We want someone that wants to serve their country, somebody that wants to make a difference, someone that wants to help protect this nation, help protect the homeland, someone that’s motivated, dedicated, wants to get out there, be in law enforcement, serve their community, be a part of a large public safety push. That’s what people we’re looking for,” Lyons said before delving into some of the specific positions.

“We’re hiring deportation officers. You know, that’s how I count through the ranks — very you know, honored position. You know, in our eyes, it took a lot to become a deportation officer back in the day, we’re looking for people that want to do that job and work for special agent to the homeland security investigation side,” he explained.

“We’re looking for those attorneys that want to come and work for some of the greatest legal minds we have in the department. Right now, we’re looking for office of principal legal adviser, attorneys, and pretty much anyone that wants to go out and serve their country. That’s who we’re looking for,” he continued.

Lyons also outlined incentives, looking at things such as a $50,000 signing bonus and student loan repayment forgiveness options.

