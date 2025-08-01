Smithsonian Removes Trump Impeachments from American Presidency Exhibit

The removal of a temporary label in a Smithsonian museum exhibit that notes President Donald Trump was impeached twice has become the latest fodder for a series of attacks by Democrat politicians.

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History removed part of an exhibit this month referencing President Trump’s two impeachments in his first term as part of an internal content review, according to the Washington Post, which cited an unnamed source earlier this week.

According to the Post source, the review came after a pressure campaign to remove art museum director Kim Sajet, who resigned in June. Trump had accused her of being “highly partisan” and a supporter of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

But the Trump impeachment story will be returning, according to the museum.

“A large permanent gallery like The American Presidency that opened in 2000 requires significant amount of time and funding to update and renew,” a Smithsonian spokesperson later told the Hill. “A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments.”

Though the Trump impeachments will be noted when the entire exhibit is updated, that didn’t stop Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from jumping on the removal of the temporary note.

Schiff posted on X New York Times headlines of the impeachments and wrote, “This is what Donald Trump wants you to forget. America never will.”

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) launched a similar X post, writing, “Trump can pretend it didn’t happen all he wants, but the facts don’t lie — he was impeached twice. I know. I was there.”

Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office joined the political pile on, linking the removal to another favorite Democrat attack theme in recent weeks.

It posted on X, “Trump’s censoring the Smithsonian like it’s the Epstein List. History gets erased when it implicates him.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration has been critical of the Smithsonian for promoting leftist themes, including “framing American culture as inherently violent, imperialist, or racist.”

In late March, Trump penned an executive order directing the removal of such “divisive narratives” and “anti-American ideology.”

As for the impeachment exhibit, the Smithsonian spokesperson told the Hill:

In September 2021, the museum installed a temporary label on content concerning the impeachments of Donald J. Trump. It was intended to be a short-term measure to address current events at the time, however, the label remained in place until July 2025.

The exhibition also covers Congress, the Supreme Court, and public opinion. But those areas — unlike the Trump impeachment note — had not been updated since 2008, as if a special exception was made to disparage Trump.

The spokesperson told the Hill that the decision was made to restore the impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance. It covers the impeachments of former presidents Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. It also cites Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 rather than face impeachment.

A Democrat-led House impeached Trump twice during his first term. The first was for allegedly leveraging military aid to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. The second was over his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

He was acquitted by the Senate on both.