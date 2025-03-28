President Donald Trump is taking aim at “anti-American ideology” infecting the Smithsonian Institution.

The news comes as the president signed an executive order on Thursday regarding the museum and research complex that exhibits the nation’s history and culture, the New York Post reported on Friday.

A Fact Sheet posted on the White House website details the executive order:

The Order directs the Vice President, who is a member of the Smithsonian Board of Regents, to work to eliminate improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology from the Smithsonian and its museums, education and research centers, and the National Zoo. The Order directs the Administration to work with Congress to ensure that future Smithsonian appropriations: (1) prohibit funding for exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans by race, or promote ideologies inconsistent with Federal law; and (2) celebrate women’s achievements in the American Women’s History Museum and do not recognize men as women.

In 2023, the Smithsonian began gathering donors to back a “Museum of American Women,” which the project’s director said would include men claiming to be “transgender” women, Breitbart News reported.

Further back in 2020, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, featured a web page about “whiteness” in America and defined it to include individualism, science, and hard work, according to Breitbart News.

Per the recent Fact Sheet, the executive order directed that the “Secretary of the Interior restore Federal parks, monuments, memorials, statues, markers, or similar properties that have been improperly removed or changed in the last five years to perpetuate a false revision of history or improperly minimize or disparage certain historical figures or events.”

The announcement also recounted how over the past ten years, Americans have seen a “concerted effort to rewrite American history and force our nation to adopt a factually baseless ideology aimed at diminishing American achievement. President Trump is fighting back by reestablishing truth in the historical narrative and restoring Federal sites dedicated to American heritage.”

During his first term in office, Trump vowed to protect statues of Jesus Christ and those of the Founding Fathers across America from leftist mobs trying to tear them down, Breitbart News reported in June of 2020.

Trump said, “They’re looking at Jesus Christ. They’re looking at George Washington. They’re looking at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. Not going to happen. Not going to happen as long as I’m here.”

A few days after that report was published, Trump announced he signed an executive order to protect American monuments, memorials, and statues.

Per the Breitbart News report, “The president recently called on Republicans to be stronger against the violent leftist mobs tearing down and vandalizing statues and monuments and unleashing physical violence on people recording them on camera.”