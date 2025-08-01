U.S.-Bound Illegal Immigration Through Panama’s Darien Gap Drops 99.98%

Migrant crossings at Panama’s Darien Gap plunged to nearly nothing in May and June, an important indicator of illegal immigration to the United States.

The Darien Gap, situated between Colombia and Panama, serves as one of the world’s primary gateways for would-be illegal aliens hoping to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that migrant crossings at the Darien Gap dropped 99.98 percent for May and June of this year compared to crossings in August 2023 — when U.S.-bound illegal immigration through that treacherous jungle had peaked.

For example, in a single month under former President Joe Biden, migrant crossings at the Darien Gap exceeded 82,000. For comparison, in May of this year, there were 13 migrant crossings at the Darien Gap and in June of this year, there were only 10 crossings.

“The dangerous Darien Gap trek is notorious for exposing migrants, including children and the most vulnerable, to sexual abuse, trafficking, and exploitation,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

In Panama’s Darien Gap, migrants are now turning back before they even reach our border— only 10 migrants crossed in June. This is more than a 99.98% drop from the Biden high when 82,000 illegal aliens crossed in a single month. The world is hearing our message that America’s borders are closed to lawbreakers. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we have the most secure border in American history. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, U.S.-bound illegal immigration through the Darien Gap has been plummeting ever since President Donald Trump took office in late January.

In February of this year, for instance, migrant crossings at the Darien Gap dropped almost 99 percent to just 408 crossings compared to February 2024 under Biden, when 37,166 migrants crossed.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.