President Donald Trump is running in “overdrive” and setting the pace for all of Congress, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Mullin observed that Trump only has one gear: Always on “overdrive.”

“I don’t care when you talk to him. I don’t care when you visit with him. He’s got one gear, and it’s always in overdrive. He is running hard. And because he runs at a heavy pace, as I said before, he set the pace for all of us, and so he’s pushing hard,” he said, noting that he has never seen anyone able to “weave in and out of extremely complicated issues and multitask at the same time with everybody around him.”

“He doesn’t micromanage. He lets them go do their job, and he comes to conclusions. He makes decisions quick, which is not often” in politics, Mullin pointed out.

“In politics, it takes forever. … President Trump doesn’t work that way. He walks in the very first meeting knowing exactly what he wants. He throws out a very high number, and it’s just what he does. He throws out a very high number, and then he negotiates from that number. And the media will say, ‘Well, he didn’t get what he wanted.’ Well, how do you know what he didn’t get?” he asked, encouraging people to read Art of the Deal to “understand” how Trump negotiates.

“He works at such a high pace. He’s constantly moving,” Mullin said, explaining that he talks to the president all the time — whether it be midnight or 5:30 in the morning.

“He’s still trying to clean up the mess that the Biden administration left. He’s trying to restore America to the rightful place, which he’s done that, and I mean literally seven months and at the same time, he’s reshaping our economy in a positive way. He’s getting America back on track, making America great again, understanding what heavy regulation does” as well as understanding border security, peace through strength, manufacturing, and more, the senator said.

“Then you see the morale in the military at the highest it’s been since it’s been measured. … You’re seeing manufacturing investing trillions back into the United States. You’re seeing a border security wall that actually got fully funded now, so the Democrats can’t even stop it. It’s going to be built. It’s going to be secured on our southern border. You see him forcing Canada to secure our northern border, and the list goes on and on and on,” Mullin said, explaining that Trump came into office his second term “extremely focused on what it’s going to take to get America back.”

“Because one thing about this president — I don’t care when you talk to him, he always is talking about making America great. And the guy loves this country. I mean, he loves it. He loves it. And he talks about how much fun he’s having doing it,” Mullin added.

