Crockett: ‘I Do Not Currently Reside in My District’ Based on GOP-Proposed Maps

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) complained that the Republican-proposed Texas redistricting maps would draw her out of her own district, calling the plan a “hot mess.”

“In addition to the fact that I know that this legislature did ask us as members of Congress to confirm our addresses, I don’t know how many of us actually still reside in the districts that we represent,” the congresswoman said during a hearing at the state capitol:

“I do not currently reside in my district based upon the plan that has been drawn, which is another red flag,” Crockett added.

The lawmaker, who recently argued that she deserved to become the Democrats’ top member in the House Oversight Committee due to her large social media following, later slammed the proposed maps in a video.

“It is a hot mess, and it is so sad that these people have no integrity and could care less about doing what’s right,” Crockett said.

She added, “It truly breaks my heart to have people sign up [to] run for office, say that they want to help their communities, and they’re doing everything to hurt communities. It’s very disheartening that these are the people that are in control.”

The bill containing the new maps was filed by Texas State Rep. Todd Hunter (R), who also chaired the legislature’s 2021 redistricting committee.

Hunter argued at the hearing that “political performance” was considered when drawing the maps, ABC News reported.

The state lawmaker said later that the “newly drawn districts now trend Republican in political performance,” but added that it “doesn’t guarantee electoral success.”

“That’s up to the candidates, but it does allow Republican candidates the opportunity to compete in these districts,” Hunter said.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) defended the proposed redistricting in his home state, saying, “Texas has changed, like many other states, and there are a lot more Republican voters, and they’re underrepresented in the current maps. And so this is a chance to align the population changes and the voting changes in Texas with those maps, so that everybody gets fair representation.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.